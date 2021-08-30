Planning Commission approves 2040 La Crosse Downtown Plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse is setting a course to improve the downtown area throughout the next twenty years.

Monday evening, the City Planning Commission approved the Imagine 2040 La Crosse Downtown Plan.

The plan took 18 months to put together following hundreds of meetings by a steering committee, listening sessions, public feedback, and subcommittee workshops.

The focus is to provide a guideline for the City on how to grow La Crosse through the continued improvement of downtown.

Outlines for that improvement include making downtown more connected, creating a network of strong neighborhoods, incorporating the natural environment, and maximizing the real estate opportunities in the area.

RDG Planning & Design helped create the plan, and Urban Planner Cory Scott says the level of engagement from the La Crosse community helped make the plan as comprehensive as it is.

“Seeing the number of people who were wanting to be part of it, it was exciting to us and so that excitement was reciprocated by just the level of detail that we got into the plan itself,” Scott explained.

City officials can choose how to proceed with downtown’s development now that the plan has been approved.

