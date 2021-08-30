Advertisement

River Falls man charged with defrauding clients who ordered solar panels

Authorities say the 41-year-old man encouraged sales representatives to tell customers their...
Authorities say the 41-year-old man encouraged sales representatives to tell customers their jobs would be done more quickly if they paid upfront.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The former owner and CEO of a defunct private solar energy and thermal installation company is accused of bilking 53 clients in Minnesota out of more than $1 million.

Michael Harvey, of River Falls, Wisconsin, is charged in Hennepin County with one count of theft-by-swindle for falsely promising to provide and install solar panels in 2017 and 2018.

The 41-year-old Harvey was the head of Able Energy, which closed in 2018. Authorities say Harvey encouraged sales representatives to tell customers their jobs would be done more quickly if they paid upfront, which he did in order to “prop up his failing business.”

Harvey is also accused of falsely offering financial incentives through electric utilities or government entities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ascension Parish School Board is looking for input from parents before making a decision...
Hostile school board meetings have members calling it quits
Sirens
Kayaker rescued from Eau Claire River Sunday afternoon
Elexa Cooley
UPDATE: Man believed to be with missing Wood County teenager spotted in Madison
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
Fatal crash
Spring Valley man dies in Friday afternoon crash

Latest News

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
All Ho-Chunk casinos back open after a weekend of closures
Chief Cal Smokowicz (left) is retiring from the Lake Hallie Police Department effective August...
Lake Hallie Police Department names new chief
He was taken to Mayo of Eau Claire for injuries.
One person dead after motorcycle crash in Buffalo County
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 photo, tanks stand at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis.
Minnesota court deals yet another setback to pipeline foes