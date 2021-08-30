Royal Credit Union completes merger with Peoples Choice Credit Union

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union is announcing that its merger with Peoples Choice Credit Union in Medford is complete.

According to a release from Royal Credit Union, Member accounts were converted Aug. 28-29, and on Aug. 30 the office opened as Royal Credit Union.

The office is located at 352 North 8th Street in Medford. The lobby is open 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. weekdays and by appointment on Saturdays.

Drive-up hours will be 7:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays, and 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturdays. A drive-up ATM is also available 24 hours a day.

Royal Credit Union President & CEO says their core purpose is what drove the merger.

“Our core purpose of creating a positive impact in the lives we touch drives everything we do at Royal, from leadership decisions to day-to-day interactions with our Members,” Brandon Riechers, Royal Credit Union President & CEO, said. “This core purpose is what led us to move forward with the Peoples Choice merger and offer the many benefits available to all Royal Members including high deposit rates, low loan rates, and minimal fees.”

The official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m.

