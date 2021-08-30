Advertisement

Streak stopper: Tellez 3-run HR leads Brewers past Twins 6-2

Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez celebrates his three-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher...
Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez celebrates his three-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Griffin Jax after scoring in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Rowdy Tellez hit a three-run home run as the Milwaukee Brewers muscled their way out of a three-game losing streak and beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2.

Aaron Ashby recorded his first major league win. Luis Urías also homered, and Kolten Wong hit a two-run double for the Brewers. Their first seven hits went for extra bases to help stop their first losing streak longer than two games since the All-Star break.

Griffin Jax took the loss. Miguel Sanó hit a two-run homer for the Twins.

