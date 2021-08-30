Advertisement

Thunder Ride raises more than $50K for juvenile diabetes assistance

By Alex Loroff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - An annual fundraiser is continuing to help families pay for juvenile diabetes care.

The Chad Erickson Memorial Thunder Ride raised more than $50,000 this year, which is being distributed between Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System.

The funds go into dedicated accounts which families can access through a grant application process.

The money can go towards physician visits, specialized equipment, insulin pumps, medication, and other needs associated with juvenile diabetes.

The event is sponsored by Rod’s Ride On Powersports, whose General Manager says it’s always a heartwarming experience to support children diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

“All these families reach out every year, they come into the dealership and say thank you,” General Manager Jen Buchner said. “They’re so grateful for what we do every year and that’s what makes us keep doing it year after year after year.”

This year marked the 19th edition of the Thunder Ride, which has raised more than $250,000 since its inception.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ascension Parish School Board is looking for input from parents before making a decision...
Hostile school board meetings have members calling it quits
Sirens
Kayaker rescued from Eau Claire River Sunday afternoon
Elexa Cooley
UPDATE: Man believed to be with missing Wood County teenager spotted in Madison
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
Fatal crash
Spring Valley man dies in Friday afternoon crash

Latest News

It's the time of year motorist share the road with school buses and have to pay extra attention...
Back to school safety reminders for the upcoming academic year
Downtown La Crosse
Planning Commission approves 2040 La Crosse Downtown Plan
Thunder Ride Raises More Than $50K
Thunder Ride Raises More Than $50K (8/30/21)
Imagine 2040 Downtown Plan Approved
Imagine 2040 Downtown Plan Approved
What's Next After Moratorium Ends
What's Next After Moratorium Ends?