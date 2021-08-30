Thunder Ride raises more than $50K for juvenile diabetes assistance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - An annual fundraiser is continuing to help families pay for juvenile diabetes care.

The Chad Erickson Memorial Thunder Ride raised more than $50,000 this year, which is being distributed between Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System.

The funds go into dedicated accounts which families can access through a grant application process.

The money can go towards physician visits, specialized equipment, insulin pumps, medication, and other needs associated with juvenile diabetes.

The event is sponsored by Rod’s Ride On Powersports, whose General Manager says it’s always a heartwarming experience to support children diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

“All these families reach out every year, they come into the dealership and say thank you,” General Manager Jen Buchner said. “They’re so grateful for what we do every year and that’s what makes us keep doing it year after year after year.”

This year marked the 19th edition of the Thunder Ride, which has raised more than $250,000 since its inception.

