Town of Campbell Fire Department awarded FEMA Grant

Town of Campbell, Wis. (WEAU) - The Town of Campbell Fire Department is being awarded a grant for new critical equipment by the 2020 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant, Operations and Safety Program.

According to a release from the Town of Campbell Fire Department, the funds awarded during the sixth round of announcements is $131,523.81 intended for purchase of new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), with a cost of $6,576.19 in matching funds to the Town of Campbell.

The goal of the Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) is to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and non-affiliated emergency medical service organizations.

AFG helps firefighters and other first responders get needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training, and other resources needed.

The funds are intended to replace old and outdated equipment.

The Fire Chief of Town of Campbell Fire Department says this will be a huge benefit to the town.

“We are very grateful to receive this grant and needed equipment,” Fire Chief, Nate Melby, said. “This is equipment that helps our firefighters breathe safely, that’s as critical and important as it gets. This will be a huge benefit to our Town during a challenging financial time, and help us to keep our personnel and community safe.”

