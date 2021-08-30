Two people hurt after two-vehicle crash in Barron County

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Barron County Monday morning.

According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, authorities responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 48 just east of Cumberland, Wis. on Monday at 8:46 a.m.

Authorities suspect that a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Owen Cruz of Cameron, Wis. was traveling east on Highway 48 and crossed the center line, striking a west bound car driven by 55-year-old Adriane Gianlupi of Eau Claire, Wis.

Gianlupi was taken to Cumberland Hospital for injuries and Cruz was removed from his vehicle by the Cumberland Fire Department and flown to an Eau Claire hospital for injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting the Barron County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were Cumberland Police Department, Cumberland Ambulance, LMC Ambulance, Cumberland Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.