Cameron Bluegrass Festival(Storyblocks)
By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Cameron, Wis. (WEAU) -

The 15th Annual Cameron Bluegrass Festival is happening September 10-12 at the Pioneer Village Museum between Cameron and Barron.

From 5:00 p.m. Friday until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, enjoy toe-tapping music, bluegrass jammin’, workshops, vendors, food, fellowship, and fun.

The event features ten bands, including featured headliner The Kody Norris Show, playing Saturday and Sunday.

Gate prices are $10 Friday, $20 Saturday and $15 Sunday or $35 for a weekend pass.

