Chippewa Fresh Start program builds homes and builds better lives

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - A Western Dairyland program call Chippewa Fresh start held an open house Tuesday in Fall Creek for a newly built house. Chippewa Fresh Start provides education, employment skills and career development for young adults ages 17 to 24.

The programs big project for their program year was a building the house. Christian Billings was a part of the crew that built the home and says it makes him happy to help the community.

“It feels really good because know that people will actually have a place to stay that I helped build,” Billings said.

Shayne Gerberding is the program manager for Fresh Start. She says a lot of time and effort went into the project.

“It takes about one year to build the house. The program year starts September 1st and we just finished it yesterday, August 30th,” Gerberding said.

Gerberding says she wants the crew members to be proud of their hard work.

“We hope they can look at the house and say I built that,” Gerberding said. “To have something concrete that they’ve accomplished and just to plan for their future.”

Chippewa Fresh Start is about more than building homes.

“A lot of them have barriers to reaching that next step, so we’re here for support to help them to figure out what’s next for them. Whether that’s finishing high school, looking into post-secondary education and building job skills,” Gerberding said. “When the youth is with us, we connect them with different agencies in the community. They gain references with whatever interests them.”

Billings is entering his senior year of high school and has just completed his first program year with Fresh Start. He says they have been a big help in his life.

“They helped me get caught up in school because I had some missing credits and they also helped me get my driver’s license,” Billings said.

Billings says the program has also given him hands on work experience giving him choices for the future.

“With fresh start, I’ve had the opportunity to do a job shadow work experience with the city,” Billings said. “I was able to do all the departments streets and fleet, parks and recreations, utilities, but my favorite two are the streets and fleet and parks and recreation.”

Volunteering for the community is something Billings never thought he would do on his own and now it’s something he also sees in his future.

“I never really thought I would get in to volunteering, but it’s something I want to do to help the community on my own free time,” Billings said.

Gerberding says a new program year is approaching and so is another home building project.

“The program ends and a new program starts,” Gerberding said. “We start building another house and get some more youth involved.”

The address for the home is 448 East Jackson Avenue, Fall Creek, Wisconsin. It will go into the real estate market for income eligible homes.

Western Dairyland’s fresh start program has built 20 homes in the past 15 years.

