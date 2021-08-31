Advertisement

Crawford dismissed from Wisconsin football team

Memorial's Loyal Crawford breaks a big run Friday night.
Memorial's Loyal Crawford breaks a big run Friday night.(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial alum Loyal Crawford was dismissed from the Wisconsin football team on Tuesday.

The team issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon saying the following:

“Freshman running back Loyal Crawford has been dismissed from the Wisconsin football team, head coach Paul Chryst announced Tuesday.

Additionally, Chryst announced that freshman running back Antwan Roberts has been suspended.

Wisconsin Athletics and the football program will have no further comment on the matters.”

Crawford was set to begin his freshman season at Wisconsin. Crawford responded to a tweet about the dismissal with the following:

Crawford, who did not play his senior season at Eau Claire Memorial (The Old Abes played in the fall alternative season this past spring), signed to play at Wisconsin this past December after verbally committing in 2019.

Crawford battled injuries in his career, but when he was on the field he was spectacular. In 2019, he set the Memorial school record in rushing with 337 yards and five touchdowns vs. La Crosse Central.

He finished his high school career playing in 18 games, carrying the ball 245 times for 1,789-yards and 21 touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ascension Parish School Board is looking for input from parents before making a decision...
Hostile school board meetings have members calling it quits
Both were taken to hospitals for injuries.
Two people hurt after two-vehicle crash in Barron County
Police in Milwaukee are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from blunt force injuries...
Boy killed, another injured in alleged hammer attack in Milwaukee
teacher
ECASD tackles teacher turnover post pandemic
Wisconsin Republicans in Congress get debriefed at Fort McCoy on the housing of Afghan refugees
Gov. Evers: GOP concerns over Afghan refugees ‘dog whistle crap’

Latest News

Eau Claire North tops La Crosse Logan 20-14 to end their 51-game losing streak.
Eau Claire North football game at Superior cancelled Friday due to COVID-19
The DNR board this month set the quota for the fall hunt at 300 wolves.
Animal rights groups sue to stop Wisconsin wolf hunt
Regis vs. Altoona girls tennis
SportScene 13 for Monday, August 30th
Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez celebrates his three-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher...
Streak stopper: Tellez 3-run HR leads Brewers past Twins 6-2