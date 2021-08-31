Crawford dismissed from Wisconsin football team

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial alum Loyal Crawford was dismissed from the Wisconsin football team on Tuesday.

The team issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon saying the following:

“Freshman running back Loyal Crawford has been dismissed from the Wisconsin football team, head coach Paul Chryst announced Tuesday.

Additionally, Chryst announced that freshman running back Antwan Roberts has been suspended.

Wisconsin Athletics and the football program will have no further comment on the matters.”

Crawford was set to begin his freshman season at Wisconsin. Crawford responded to a tweet about the dismissal with the following:

I was treated so unfairly in all of this. I want everyone to know that. They didn’t even want to hear my side. he literally broke into my dorm room and tried to jump me while I was sitting on the couch with my back turned to him he started it all. — Loyal Crawford (@loyal_crawford) August 31, 2021

Crawford, who did not play his senior season at Eau Claire Memorial (The Old Abes played in the fall alternative season this past spring), signed to play at Wisconsin this past December after verbally committing in 2019.

Crawford battled injuries in his career, but when he was on the field he was spectacular. In 2019, he set the Memorial school record in rushing with 337 yards and five touchdowns vs. La Crosse Central.

He finished his high school career playing in 18 games, carrying the ball 245 times for 1,789-yards and 21 touchdowns.

