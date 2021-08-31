Advertisement

Eau Claire North football game at Superior cancelled Friday

Eau Claire North tops La Crosse Logan 20-14 to end their 51-game losing streak.
Eau Claire North tops La Crosse Logan 20-14 to end their 51-game losing streak.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire North football game at Superior set for Friday, September 3 has been cancelled.

Eau Claire North Athletic Director Mike Pernsteiner released a statement Tuesday afternoon confirming that the game has been cancelled.

“Due to lack of available players this week in the North High School varsity football program, the North/Superior football game scheduled for Friday, September 3, in Superior has been cancelled,” Pernsteiner said. “Our athletic director, coaches and administration will continue to monitor the status of the program for upcoming games.”

Eau Claire North last played on August 26, defeating La Crosse Logan 20-14 for their first win after 51 straight losses dating back several seasons. The JV football game that was scheduled for Monday, August 30 was cancelled at the request of Eau Claire North, according to La Crosse Logan Athletic Director Jordan Gilge.

Gilge added that La Crosse Logan is proceeding normally this week outside of the JV cancellation and plan to play at Sparta on Friday.

Superior Athletic Director Ella Olson said that if no other school lets them know by the end of the day Tuesday that they’re willing to come up to Superior and play Friday in a replacement game, they will take the week off.

Eau Claire North is scheduled to play Chippewa Falls at home on September 10 for their next game.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ascension Parish School Board is looking for input from parents before making a decision...
Hostile school board meetings have members calling it quits
Both were taken to hospitals for injuries.
Two people hurt after two-vehicle crash in Barron County
Police in Milwaukee are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from blunt force injuries...
Boy killed, another injured in alleged hammer attack in Milwaukee
Wisconsin Republicans in Congress get debriefed at Fort McCoy on the housing of Afghan refugees
Gov. Evers: GOP concerns over Afghan refugees ‘dog whistle crap’
teacher
ECASD tackles teacher turnover post pandemic

Latest News

Eau Claire Memorial celebrates after scoring a touchdown Friday night in their win over Rice...
Rob Scott named new Eau Claire Memorial football coach
The new rule will ban spectators ejected from a contest from one additional game as well....
WIAA increases penalty for fans ejected from athletic contests
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
A pair of referees look on during a girls basketball game.
Sports are back on the field and finding game officials is getting harder in Wisconsin