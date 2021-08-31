Eau Claire North football game at Superior cancelled Friday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire North football game at Superior set for Friday, September 3 has been cancelled.

Eau Claire North Athletic Director Mike Pernsteiner released a statement Tuesday afternoon confirming that the game has been cancelled.

“Due to lack of available players this week in the North High School varsity football program, the North/Superior football game scheduled for Friday, September 3, in Superior has been cancelled,” Pernsteiner said. “Our athletic director, coaches and administration will continue to monitor the status of the program for upcoming games.”

Eau Claire North last played on August 26, defeating La Crosse Logan 20-14 for their first win after 51 straight losses dating back several seasons. The JV football game that was scheduled for Monday, August 30 was cancelled at the request of Eau Claire North, according to La Crosse Logan Athletic Director Jordan Gilge.

Gilge added that La Crosse Logan is proceeding normally this week outside of the JV cancellation and plan to play at Sparta on Friday.

Superior Athletic Director Ella Olson said that if no other school lets them know by the end of the day Tuesday that they’re willing to come up to Superior and play Friday in a replacement game, they will take the week off.

Eau Claire North is scheduled to play Chippewa Falls at home on September 10 for their next game.

