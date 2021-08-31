Advertisement

GOP’s Kleefisch takes steps to run for Wisconsin governor

FILE - In this Nov.. 7, 2018 file photo, then Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at an...
FILE - In this Nov.. 7, 2018 file photo, then Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at an election night event in Pewaukee, Wis. Kleefisch, who served as lieutenant governor for eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker, filed paperwork last week to run for governor and on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, released more than 50 policy proposals. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Rebecca Kleefisch is taking steps toward a run for Wisconsin governor.

She filed paperwork last week for a campaign committee and released policy proposals on Tuesday.

Kleefisch was lieutenant governor for eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker.

She has not formally announced her plans to run. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is up for reelection next year and has announced plans to seek a second term.

Kleefisch spokesman Alec Zimmerman said the filing of paperwork on Aug. 24 was just the “next step” in her consideration of a run.

