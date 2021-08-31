Advertisement

Groundbreaking held for Osseo-Fairchild Technical Education Center

The Osseo-Fairchild Superintendent believes this will prepare students for work after school.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new Technical Education Center is offering students a chance to get a jumpstart on a career path.

A groundbreaking for the center took place today in Osseo.

High school students will use the Osseo-Fairchild Technical Education Center to learn trade skills and attend CVTC academies. This will allow students to graduate with both their high school diploma and a diploma from CVTC at *no* extra cost.

Academy subjects include welding, construction, autobody, automechanics, and machining.

“Every vested stakeholder has had a huge part in getting this project up and going. From our local industry, to our board members and community members. And again, we wouldn’t be able to do this project without the support and donations of generous people,” Lori Whelan, Superintendent, said.

Construction is anticipated to be complete in the spring, with the facility opening up to students next fall.

