Henry Vilas Zoo awarded $250k to teach guests empathy for animals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Henry Vilas Zoo was awarded $250,000 Tuesday to encourage visitors to have more empathy for animals.

Zoo administrators explained the grant will help make a plan to create signs around the zoo that will increase the way visitors are able to connect with animals. Education Specialist Courtney Cordova said that by creating empathy for the animals, it makes guests feel more empowered to prioritize conservation.

“Empathy teaches people to see the world through an animals eyes,” Cordova said. “When we introduce someone to Curly, a giant African millipede, and they can learn about how he is a recycler of the forest who eats leaf litter and curls up into a tight ball when he is threatened, we start to show how we care for our animals as unique individuals and not just a collection of bugs.”

Henry Vilas Zoo will also be partnering with the Madison Children’s Museum in its education efforts. Director of Exhibits at the museum Brendan Baker said the zoo provides great opportunity to teach families how to engage with animals and learn.

“We are excited to work with Henry Vilas Zoo,” Baker said. “Our mission is to connect children to their communities and the world beyond through discovery learning and creative play.”

The grant was given through the Woodland Park Zoo’s Building Organizational Capacity to Foster Empathy for Wildlife Granting Program, which is part of a program that consists of 20 zoos in seven states.

Henry Vilas is one of four zoos to receive the project. The Racine Zoo in Wisconsin was also included.

