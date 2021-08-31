Advertisement

Lightning strike at Jersey Shore kills lifeguard, injures 7

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities said a young lifeguard was killed and seven other people were injured when lightning struck a Jersey Shore beach Monday afternoon.

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed that a lifeguard in Berkeley Township was killed in the afternoon.

It marked the second death of a young lifeguard at the Jersey Shore in a little over a week.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said seven people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old lifeguard in Cape May was killed when the boat he was rowing was hit by a wave and flipped over.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ascension Parish School Board is looking for input from parents before making a decision...
Hostile school board meetings have members calling it quits
Both were taken to hospitals for injuries.
Two people hurt after two-vehicle crash in Barron County
Police in Milwaukee are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from blunt force injuries...
Boy killed, another injured in alleged hammer attack in Milwaukee
Sirens
Kayaker rescued from Eau Claire River Sunday afternoon
Wisconsin Republicans in Congress get debriefed at Fort McCoy on the housing of Afghan refugees
Gov. Evers: GOP concerns over Afghan refugees ‘dog whistle crap’

Latest News

Damage is seen from the air in Grand Isle, Louisiana, after Hurricane Ida struck.
Aerial: Grand Isle, La. seen after Hurricane Ida
The hallways at Southview Elementary in Chippewa Falls may be quiet now, but in 24 hours the...
Southview Elementary gearing up to welcome students back Wednesday
SOUTHVIEW ELEMENTARY #1
SOUTHVIEW ELEMENTARY #1
File photo, school lunch line
Wisconsin school board reverses on opting out of free meals
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave...
With Afghanistan withdrawal complete, America’s longest war ends