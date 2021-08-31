Advertisement

No. 12 Wisconsin dismisses freshman RB Crawford from team

Memorial's Loyal Crawford breaks a big run Friday night.
Memorial's Loyal Crawford breaks a big run Friday night.(WEAU)
By Associated Press and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has dismissed freshman running back Loyal Crawford from the team.

A UW-Madison Police Department spokesperson stated Tuesday that a physical altercation happened between two people, one of which was Crawford, on Saturday, Aug. 21 in a residence hall. UWPD said Crawford allegedly had a knife during the fight.

There were minor injuries as a result of the fight, but UWPD noted no injuries involved the knife.

Crawford was cited for alleged criminal disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct while armed. UWPD said there was no current threat to the community.

Crawford defended himself in a tweet Tuesday, which has since been deleted, saying he was treated “unfairly.”

“I want everyone to know that,” said Crawford. “They didn’t even want to hear my side.”

The Badgers also suspended freshman running back Antwan Roberts.

School officials didn’t specify the reasons for the disciplinary measures.

Crawford and Roberts both signed with Wisconsin in December as consensus three-star recruits. Crawford is from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Roberts is from Nashville, Tennessee.

The 12th-ranked Badgers open their season Saturday at home against No. 19 Penn State.

