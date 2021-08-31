No. 12 Wisconsin dismisses freshman RB Crawford from team

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has dismissed freshman running back Loyal Crawford from the team.

A UW-Madison Police Department spokesperson stated Tuesday that a physical altercation happened between two people, one of which was Crawford, on Saturday, Aug. 21 in a residence hall. UWPD said Crawford allegedly had a knife during the fight.

There were minor injuries as a result of the fight, but UWPD noted no injuries involved the knife.

Crawford was cited for alleged criminal disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct while armed. UWPD said there was no current threat to the community.

Crawford defended himself in a tweet Tuesday, which has since been deleted, saying he was treated “unfairly.”

“I want everyone to know that,” said Crawford. “They didn’t even want to hear my side.”

The Badgers also suspended freshman running back Antwan Roberts.

School officials didn’t specify the reasons for the disciplinary measures.

Two roster updates from Wisconsin football.



Loyal Crawford has been dismissed from the team, and Antwan Roberts has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/uMOrxKPfak — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) August 31, 2021

Crawford and Roberts both signed with Wisconsin in December as consensus three-star recruits. Crawford is from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Roberts is from Nashville, Tennessee.

The 12th-ranked Badgers open their season Saturday at home against No. 19 Penn State.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.