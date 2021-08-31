Advertisement

Oh Deer! Dane Co. deputies rescue fawn trapped in swimming pool

FILE (photo courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
FILE (photo courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)(KOTA)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. deputies had their hands full Monday, trying to rescue a fawn that fell into a swimming pool in the Town of Springfield and could barely keep its head above water.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner spotted the young buck struggling to stay afloat in the pool, in the 7000 block of Hickory Run, and called for help shortly after 1:00 p.m. Two deputies who were in the area soon responded and began devising ways to get the fawn to freedom.

First, they tried building a makeshift ramp out of a plastic chaise lounge chair, but that only drove the scared deer into the deep end. Next, they grabbed a pool skimmer and began cajoling the fawn to shallower waters where one of the deputies planned to lift it out of the water.

But, the fawn wasn’t having any of that, the Sheriff’s Office continued. With its now planted in the shallow end, the frightened buck saw the deputy coming and jumped for it. With its leg nearly clipping the deputy on the way, the deer leapt back onto land and promptly raced away.

Apparently, the fear of actually being touched by human is what spurred the fawn to make that last leap to safety, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.

The Sheriff’s Office added the fawn wasn’t hurt in the incident, but it was pretty tired afterwards.

