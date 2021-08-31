Pheasants Forever Women’s Hunt

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Chippewa Valley Chapter of Pheasants Forever is trying to get more women involved in the sport.

It’s holding a women’s hunt event Friday, Sept. 10th from 6 - 9 p.m. with safety training and trap shooting at Westgate Sportsman Club, 4909 Sportsman Drive in Eau Claire, and then

Saturday, Sept. 11th from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. for a guided 2-bird pheasant hunt at Zwickey’z Pheasant Farm, 10277 Cty Rd S, Chippewa Falls.

Registration and information: PFwomen’shunt @gmail.com

New this year is a pheasant dinner provided on Saturday for participants. Women who’ve never hunted are encouraged to come, but experienced hunters also welcome. Bring your own shotgun, or loaner guns are available. No hunter’s safety certificate required. No charge to participants.

There is also a Youth Hunt Saturday, Sept. 25th from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at a private farm south of Brackett.

Open to kids up to age 16 with a valid WI hunter’s safety certificate

Free for participants, including lunch.

Information and registration at PFyouthhunt@gmail.com

