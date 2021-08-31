Road construction continues as school starts Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Though summer break ends Tuesday, road construction season doesn’t.

The new year starts Wednesday in the Eau Claire Area School District (ECASD) students, parents and teachers will be battle road work.

One notable project is the Keith Street reconstruction near Memorial High School. The project reconstructs the entire road between Brackett Avenue and Clairemont Avenue.

Eau Claire Interim Engineer Director Leah Ness said the entire project should be completed in October. The portion between Hopkins Avenue and Clairemont Avenue will be completed within the next few weeks. The city will reopen that area south of Hopkins Avenue Wednesday for Memorial High School traffic.

The school district confirmed all driveway access points to Memorial High School will be open Wednesday.

“We can at least get in, drop the kiddos off, pick them up and make an exit to the left on one of the side streets to get back out to Rudolph,” Student Transit General Manager Marty Klukas said.

Student Transit operates ECASD’s bussing services.

“We’re used to this. This happens every single year,” Klukas said of construction projects.

He adds, drivers are ready for the first day of school.

“The good news is, in the city, normally we have very little problems,” Klukas said. “In other words, we just do a detour bypass of a block or two and then we just communicate with those families to make sure those kids are in the right spot or a different spot.”

He added part of the reason things run smoothly is because of Student Transit’s relationship with the City of Eau Claire.

Ness said she makes sure Klukas knows which streets may be closing.

“They know how they can reroute their busses and their pick-ups and drop-offs related to that area,” she said.

“The City of Eau Claire, their engineering department is fantastic,” Klukas said. “They think of all these things, they monitor their road traffic and they get the best courses of action possible to make sure that traffic continues to flow.”

In addition to working with Student Transit on construction projects, he said the city sometimes offers traffic control measures including altering stoplight schedules so busses can get through quickly.

There is also road construction on Eddy Lane near Sam Davey Elementary School. Ness said crews should complete it in October.

Klukas also asks students to be at their bus stop five minutes early each morning so busses can stay on schedule.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.