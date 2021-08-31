Advertisement

Southview Elementary gearing up to welcome students back Wednesday

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Months of anticipation leading up to this week, which means students returning to the classroom.

In one day’s time, over 300 students will be heading back into the building at Southview Elementary in Chippewa Falls.

Students, staff and administrators are ready to welcome students back for the new school year.

Southview principal Sara Denure joins Hello Wisconsin live Tuesday with last minute reminders for students before they head out the door for Chippewa Falls Unified Area School District’s first day of school Sept. 1.

