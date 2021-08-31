Advertisement

UWSP Athletics announces mask policies for fall sports

(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point athletics department has announced an updated spectator policy for fall athletics events. 

For indoor events, fans will be required to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking. At outdoor events, fans will not be required to wear face coverings. The university does recommend for people who aren’t vaccinated to wear a mask and social distance.

All fall sports will allow full capacity seating and they encourage fans to social distance whenever possible.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ascension Parish School Board is looking for input from parents before making a decision...
Hostile school board meetings have members calling it quits
Sirens
Kayaker rescued from Eau Claire River Sunday afternoon
Elexa Cooley
UPDATE: Man believed to be with missing Wood County teenager spotted in Madison
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
Fatal crash
Spring Valley man dies in Friday afternoon crash

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez celebrates his three-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher...
Streak stopper: Tellez 3-run HR leads Brewers past Twins 6-2
Zander Rockow
SportScene 13 for Saturday, August 28th
Prep football week two
SportScene 13 for Friday, August 27th (part two)
Week two of prep football season
SportScene 13 for Friday, August 27th (part one)
Eau Claire North tops La Crosse Logan 20-14 to end their 51-game losing streak.
Eau Claire North defeats La Crosse Logan to end 51-game losing streak