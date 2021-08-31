Advertisement

Wife of Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 urges vaccination

Wisconsin State Senator André Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wisconsin State Senator André Jacque (R-De Pere)(Photo provided)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The wife of a Wisconsin lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of vaccine and mask mandates and who remains hospitalized with COVID-19-induced pneumonia is urging people to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Republican state Sen. André Jacque has been hospitalized since Aug. 16. He was placed on a ventilator several days later.

His wife, Renee Jacque, says five of their eight family members have tested positive for COVID-19. They have six children, including an infant. She says that of the three fully vaccinated family members, one person contracted the virus with mild symptoms.

