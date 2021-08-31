Advertisement

Wisconsin Legislature allowed to intervene in redistricting

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(AP) - MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A three-judge panel of federal judges has granted the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature’s request to intervene in a redistricting lawsuit brought by Democrats. A request by the Legislature to intervene in a second similar redistricting case, brought by voting advocacy groups, is pending. The court says its preference would be to consolidate the two cases and has asked those involved to show by Sept. 7 why that should not be done. On Monday, Wisconsin’s five Republican congressmen also asked to intervene in the case brought by Democrats. A third case brought by conservatives is pending before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

