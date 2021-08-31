Advertisement

Wisconsin Legislature allowed to intervene in redistricting

Wisconsin Legislature wants in on redistricting lawsuit
Wisconsin Legislature wants in on redistricting lawsuit
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A three-judge panel of federal judges has granted the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature’s request to intervene in a redistricting lawsuit brought by Democrats.

A request by the Legislature to intervene in a second similar redistricting case, brought by voting advocacy groups, is pending. The court says its preference would be to consolidate the two cases and has asked those involved to show by Sept. 7 why that should not be done.

On Monday, Wisconsin’s five Republican congressmen also asked to intervene in the case brought by Democrats. A third case brought by conservatives is pending before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ascension Parish School Board is looking for input from parents before making a decision...
Hostile school board meetings have members calling it quits
Both were taken to hospitals for injuries.
Two people hurt after two-vehicle crash in Barron County
Police in Milwaukee are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from blunt force injuries...
Boy killed, another injured in alleged hammer attack in Milwaukee
Sirens
Kayaker rescued from Eau Claire River Sunday afternoon
Wisconsin Republicans in Congress get debriefed at Fort McCoy on the housing of Afghan refugees
Gov. Evers: GOP concerns over Afghan refugees ‘dog whistle crap’

Latest News

Wisconsin State Senator André Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wife of Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 urges vaccination
Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu
Wisconsin DNR board chairman consulted with GOP about staying
Wisconsin Republicans in Congress get debriefed at Fort McCoy on the housing of Afghan refugees
Gov. Evers: GOP concerns over Afghan refugees ‘dog whistle crap’
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is ‘outrageous’