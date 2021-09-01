Advertisement

$3 million lottery winner caps month of big wins in Wisconsin

Four seven-figure jackpots were won in August
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Wisconsin hit it big as a month filled with million-dollar winners closed with a bang. This one, though, was worth a lot more than a million – in fact, it’s the largest jackpot of the year, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

The ticket, which was sold at a New Berlin convenience store, matched all five numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, but not the Mega Ball, which is typically worth one million dollars. But, it also hit the Megaplier, tripling that to a cool $3 million.

“It’s been fun to see August filled with so many winning moments for Wisconsin Lottery players,” Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin said. “We encourage everyone who played Mega Millions last night to check their tickets carefully.”

In August alone, three other seven-figure jackpots were won, including:

  • A $2 million Powerball ticket, sold in Mineral Point;
  • A $1 million scratch game ticket, sold in Kiel, and;
  • Another $1 million scratch game ticket, sold in Kenosha

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions winning numbers were:

2, 14, 31, 58, 68 with the Mega Ball: 15

