Donation allows Hope Gospel Mission to purchase eight AEDs

Hope Gospel Mission helps people struggling with homelessness and addiction.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A generous donation is helping one area nonprofit stay safe.

Hope Gospel Mission in Eau Claire received A $10,000 donation honoring a family’s loved one.

The donation allowed HGM to purchase eight, life-saving defibrillators to be placed in the retail stores and residences.

AED training was provided Tuesday for staff and residents.

The Hope Gospel Mission Relations Director says practice and using these machines is going to be invaluable and crucial.

“To have a box on the wall without the training, it does help you through step-by-step but to see it and to practice and using these machines is going to be invaluable and crucial,” Brett Geboy, Hope Gospel Mission Relations Director, said.

