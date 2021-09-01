Advertisement

Eau Claire students head back into the classroom

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The new calendar year kicks off today for many school districts which means buildings will once again be brimming with students.

At Meadowview Elementary sanitation stations can be found at every turn and face masks will be required. The school will begin Wednesday with a “welcome back” day, where students, and their families for the first time in over a year, are invited to join in on the back to school introductions.

First grade teachers Sarah Loback and Kelly Staniszewski along with principal Kit Schiefelbein all join Hello Wisconsin live Wednesday morning ahead of students’ arrival. The three educators give a closer look at what day one and week one will look like at the elementary school and offer advice to any students heading back into the classroom this week.

Meadowview Elementary teachers and staff want to remind students heading into the classroom today that back to school jitters are normal to have ahead of a new school year. Admittedly, they noted how they are nervous and excited as well but first and foremost, are ready to welcome students back five days a week for in-person learning.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire North tops La Crosse Logan 20-14 to end their 51-game losing streak.
Eau Claire North football game at Superior cancelled Friday due to COVID-19
File photo, school lunch line
Wisconsin school board reverses on opting out of free meals
teacher
ECASD tackles teacher turnover post pandemic
Wisconsin State Senator André Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wife of Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 urges vaccination
Both were taken to hospitals for injuries.
Two people hurt after two-vehicle crash in Barron County

Latest News

State Sen. Michelle Benson reacts at a news conference on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the...
Minnesota State Sen. Michelle Benson launches campaign for governor
BACK TO SCHOOL #1 SARAH LOBACK
BACK TO SCHOOL #1 SARAH LOBACK
Nearly half of the money being spent on a Republican-ordered investigation into Wisconsin’s...
Wisconsin election probe includes $325,000 for data analysis
Stop Line 3 banner
Environmentalists, Indigenous rights activists continue to protest as Line 3 pipeline project nears completion