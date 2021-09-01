Eau Claire students head back into the classroom

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The new calendar year kicks off today for many school districts which means buildings will once again be brimming with students.

At Meadowview Elementary sanitation stations can be found at every turn and face masks will be required. The school will begin Wednesday with a “welcome back” day, where students, and their families for the first time in over a year, are invited to join in on the back to school introductions.

First grade teachers Sarah Loback and Kelly Staniszewski along with principal Kit Schiefelbein all join Hello Wisconsin live Wednesday morning ahead of students’ arrival. The three educators give a closer look at what day one and week one will look like at the elementary school and offer advice to any students heading back into the classroom this week.

Meadowview Elementary teachers and staff want to remind students heading into the classroom today that back to school jitters are normal to have ahead of a new school year. Admittedly, they noted how they are nervous and excited as well but first and foremost, are ready to welcome students back five days a week for in-person learning.

