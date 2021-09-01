Temporary transfer center for Eau Claire buses opens Thursday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The transfer center for the Eau Claire bus system has been in the same building since 1985. As it undergoes an upgrade, it’s making a temporary move.

Monday through Saturday Eau Claire City buses take passengers all across the city.

After more than 30 years in service, the city’s transfer center is undergoing a renovation.

When construction on the project kicks off later this month, Transit Manager Tom Wagener said it will impact the neighboring roads.

“Main street will have the westbound lane will remain open,” Wagener said. “Gray street will be closed off completely from the alley where the transit center is now all the way east halfway into Farwell street.”

Farwell street will be down to one lane in each direction.

Wagener said the main difference for riders: “now each bus will have its own location to pull into. It’ll make it a lot easier for people to find the bus they’re looking for.”

For riders like Tim Flatten who’s been using the bus system for more than 20 years, they’re ready for a change.

“It’s probably time,” Flatten said. “I don’t know much about the new one, but improvements are always good. I’m looking forward to it.”

Riders like Michael Schneider agree.

“I feel good about it, and I think it’s about time,” Schneider said. “We really need a new one”

Others are excited for a new center built to handle Wisconsin’s weather.

“It’d be nice to have an air conditioned building with air conditioning working and nice heat and stuff,” Kenny Buttkey said.

As the center moves, it doesn’t yet have any shelter for passengers.

At this new location, the transit center said it’s working to get some temporary shelter up by mid-October. Until then it’ll have some tents up to keep people out of the rain while they’re waiting for their buses.

Construction on the new transfer center is expected to last between 12 and 14 months.

The light poles at the temporary center will have signs to help passengers find the right bus.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.