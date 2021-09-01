Advertisement

Former Ladysmith teacher charged with producing & possessing child pornography

34-year-old McKenzie Johnson is charged with production of child pornography.
Johnson resigned from his position at Ladysmith High School on Tuesday, Aug. 24.(Rusk County Jail)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A former teacher in the School District of Ladysmith is charged with one count of producing child pornography and a second count of possessing child pornography.

According to court documents at least one of the depictions involved a minor under the age of 12.

On Thursday, Aug. 26 one charge of production of child pornography was filed in U.S. District Court in Madison against 34-year-old McKenzie Johnson of Ladysmith.

On Sept. 1 Johnson was charged with one count of producing child pornography and a second count of possessing child pornography.

According to court documents on January 13, 2021, Johnson used a minor to produce a visual depiction of the minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Court documents also indicate on August 24, 2021, he possessed an iPad that contained visual depictions involving the use of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

If convicted, Johnson faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison on the production charge, and a maximum of 20 years on the possession charge.

Johnson resigned from his position at Ladysmith High School on Tuesday, Aug. 24 the same day he was taken into custody for suspected possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

The charges against him are the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Ladysmith Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Ladysmith School District, and the Fontana (California) Police Department.

