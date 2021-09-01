Four people taken into custody after Altoona drug bust

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A large drug bust in Altoona results in 20 charges against four people.

Charges are filed against 48-year-old Scott Lapean of Altoona, 32-year-old Bjonca Secora of Menomonie, 24-year-old Cameron Redroad of the Altoona area, and 31-year-old Amber Montonya of Bloomer.

The Altoona Police Department says community members first alerted them to possible drug activities taking place in the 700 block of Harriet Street earlier this summer.

In early July, officers responded to a disturbance at the home.

A search of the property at that time revealed more than 15 grams of methamphetamine, illegal vicodin, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

LaPean is facing suspected charged of possession of methamphetamine, possession on THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and obstructing and officer.

Secora is facing suspected charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC (2nd+ offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing an officer.

Redroad is facing suspected charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing an officer.

Montonya is facing suspected charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC (2nd+ offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, and felony bail jumping.

