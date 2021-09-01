Gov. Evers visits with students in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wednesday was back to school day for thousands of students and teachers around the Chippewa Valley.

For many, it’s the first time in more than a year that it’s back to school five days a week.

Students and staff at an Eau Claire Middle School got a surprise welcome by Governor Tony Evers.

The governor, traveling with State Superintendent Jill Underly, stopped in and met students and staff at DeLong Middle School this morning. They played an ice breaker game with the students.

The DeLong Middle School Principal says the visit was exciting.

“It was exciting. It’s always nice to have a public official come to your building and it’s just a great opportunity. It was a pleasant surprise,” Michele Wiberg, DeLong Middle School Principal, said. “Kids are happy to be here, staff are really happy to have kids back. It’s been great.”

Evers and Underly also stopped at schools in Green Bay and La Crosse.

