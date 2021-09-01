Advertisement

Gundersen Health System hospital capacity ‘stressed’ due to COVID-19

Gundersen Health System
Gundersen Health System(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A health care system that serves portions of Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin is pushing for COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday, saying its hospital capacity is becoming stressed due to COVID-19.

“It’s becoming much more difficult for the system to provide care to everyone who needs it,” stated Gundersen Health System.

The health system noted there has been a “significant” increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since late July and many patients are unvaccinated. Many patients are also being infected with the more highly transmissible Delta variant.

Gundersen Health System encouraging vaccinations against the virus, saying anyone 12 and older can get one.

It also noted that it has seen an increase in vaccinations, saying it provided the most doses last week since early June. More than 1,100 vaccine doses were administered across Gundersen systems the week of on Aug. 23.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire North tops La Crosse Logan 20-14 to end their 51-game losing streak.
Eau Claire North football game at Superior cancelled Friday due to COVID-19
File photo, school lunch line
Wisconsin school board reverses on opting out of free meals
teacher
ECASD tackles teacher turnover post pandemic
Wisconsin State Senator André Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wife of Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 urges vaccination
Both were taken to hospitals for injuries.
Two people hurt after two-vehicle crash in Barron County

Latest News

Boy Scouts of America WEAU Interview
Boy Scouts of America WEAU Interview
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (9/1/21)
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (9/1/21)
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN