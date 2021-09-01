Advertisement

Minnesota State Sen. Michelle Benson launches campaign for governor

State Sen. Michelle Benson reacts at a news conference on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the...
State Sen. Michelle Benson reacts at a news conference on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul to a report by the state's legislative auditor on combatting fraud in Minnesota's Child Care Assistance Program. Minnesota's legislative auditor says the Department of Human Services and county agencies must do more to combat fraud in the state's Child Care Assistance Program. In a report Wednesday, the auditor's office finds the department's program integrity controls are insufficient. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)(Steve Karnowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Republican State Sen. Michelle Benson, of Ham Lake, has launched her campaign for Minnesota governor, saying she’ll fight efforts to close schools and businesses or defund the police.

She calls herself “an unwavering conservative fighter” in a statement posted on her campaign website. She also posted a YouTube video declaring her candidacy and plans a formal announcement at a machining company in Blaine on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, GOP Sen. Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, is stepping down as Senate majority leader. It’s a step he has said he would take if he was going to run for governor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire North tops La Crosse Logan 20-14 to end their 51-game losing streak.
Eau Claire North football game at Superior cancelled Friday due to COVID-19
File photo, school lunch line
Wisconsin school board reverses on opting out of free meals
teacher
ECASD tackles teacher turnover post pandemic
Wisconsin State Senator André Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wife of Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 urges vaccination
Both were taken to hospitals for injuries.
Two people hurt after two-vehicle crash in Barron County

Latest News

BACK TO SCHOOL #1 SARAH LOBACK
BACK TO SCHOOL #1 SARAH LOBACK
In first grade teacher Sarah Lobacks classroom at Meadowview Elementary, her 'back-to-school'...
Eau Claire students head back into the classroom
Nearly half of the money being spent on a Republican-ordered investigation into Wisconsin’s...
Wisconsin election probe includes $325,000 for data analysis
Stop Line 3 banner
Environmentalists, Indigenous rights activists continue to protest as Line 3 pipeline project nears completion