Advertisement

Not guilty pleas entered in for new Halderson charges

Prosecutors now allege the 23-year-old killed his mother as well as his father
(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 23-year-old Dane County man accused of killing his mother and father stood mute during his latest arraignment Wednesday morning, leading the judge to enter not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Chandler Halderson appeared a in a Dane County courtroom Wednesday morning. He was charged with a second count of first-degree homicide last week in the death of his mother, Krista Halderson.

He is also accused of hiding and mutilating a corpse, as well as providing false information in a missing persons case, according to the sheriff’s office.

Prosecutors levied the same charges against the younger Halderson in connection with the death of his father, Bart Halderson, on July 12, seven weeks ago.

Halderson last appeared in court on July 28, where he waived his preliminary hearing for the charges pertaining to his father. At that time, Krista was still considered missing.

He withdrew his demand for a speedy trial Monday, according to court documents.

Officials have still not released the identity of a third portion of remains found on the Halderson couple’s property.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire North tops La Crosse Logan 20-14 to end their 51-game losing streak.
Eau Claire North football game at Superior cancelled Friday due to COVID-19
File photo, school lunch line
Wisconsin school board reverses on opting out of free meals
teacher
ECASD tackles teacher turnover post pandemic
Wisconsin State Senator André Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wife of Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 urges vaccination
Both were taken to hospitals for injuries.
Two people hurt after two-vehicle crash in Barron County

Latest News

State Sen. Michelle Benson reacts at a news conference on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the...
Minnesota State Sen. Michelle Benson launches campaign for governor
BACK TO SCHOOL #1 SARAH LOBACK
BACK TO SCHOOL #1 SARAH LOBACK
In first grade teacher Sarah Lobacks classroom at Meadowview Elementary, her 'back-to-school'...
Eau Claire students head back into the classroom
Nearly half of the money being spent on a Republican-ordered investigation into Wisconsin’s...
Wisconsin election probe includes $325,000 for data analysis