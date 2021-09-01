Not guilty pleas entered in for new Halderson charges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 23-year-old Dane County man accused of killing his mother and father stood mute during his latest arraignment Wednesday morning, leading the judge to enter not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Chandler Halderson appeared a in a Dane County courtroom Wednesday morning. He was charged with a second count of first-degree homicide last week in the death of his mother, Krista Halderson.

He is also accused of hiding and mutilating a corpse, as well as providing false information in a missing persons case, according to the sheriff’s office.

Prosecutors levied the same charges against the younger Halderson in connection with the death of his father, Bart Halderson, on July 12, seven weeks ago.

Halderson last appeared in court on July 28, where he waived his preliminary hearing for the charges pertaining to his father. At that time, Krista was still considered missing.

He withdrew his demand for a speedy trial Monday, according to court documents.

Officials have still not released the identity of a third portion of remains found on the Halderson couple’s property.

