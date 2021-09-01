Packers-Saints game to be played in Jacksonville
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sept. 12 Green Bay Packers-New Orleans Saints game will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
The NFL says the decision was made in consultation with state and local officials and both teams.
“Due to the ongoing recovery efforts in New Orleans and the surrounding communities in the wake of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints Week 1 home game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 12 will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida,” reads a statement from the NFL.
Kickoff will stay at 3:25 p.m. CT.
The Jacksonville Jaguars play on the road that week.
New Orleans is unable to host the game after Hurricane Ida. The Saints evacuated the city prior to the storm. They’ve been practicing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he had discussed with the NFL hosting the game, but a concert conflicted with those plans.
Reporters Jeff Duncan and Amie Just broke the news of the Jacksonville move Wednesday morning in the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
