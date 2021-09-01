Two people taken into custody after burglary in Jackson County

TOWN OF ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are taken into custody and are facing suspected charges after a burglary in Jackson County.

According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a burglary in progress which was interrupted by a home owner in the Town of Alma, Wis. on Monday, Aug 30.

Authorities say the complainant had been struck in the head during the altercation. The complainant was able to give descriptions of the man and woman along with vehicle descriptions.

Authorities identified the suspects as 26-year-old Aaron T. Lowe of Alma Center and 33-year-old Jolene L. Lowe of Alma Center.

On Aug. 31 authorities found the two suspects and attempted to make contact with them at 243 Tower Street, Village of Alma Center, Wis.

When deputies attempted contact, both subjects barricaded themselves inside the home and did not comply with law enforcement’s commands to exit.

Based on the man’s violent criminal history with law enforcement, his active felony probation warrant, and information indicating he was in possession of firearms and ammunition, authorities attempted to negotiate with the two subjects to exit the home peacefully.

After more than four hours of negotiations, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the La Crosse County SWAT team, deployed chemical agents into the home. The two then exited the home and were taken into custody.

The following charges have been referred to the Jackson County District Attorney in relation to the incidents; burglary, battery with a dangerous weapon, criminal trespass dwelling, fail to comply to take into custody, resisting/obstructing.

This incident is still under investigation.

