Advertisement

Wisconsin health officials urge masks, vaccines as COVID average soars

The state’s seven-day case average stood at 1,699 on Wednesday, the highest since January.
The state’s seven-day case average stood at 1,699 on Wednesday, the highest since January.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin health officials are renewing their call for people to get vaccinated, wear masks and avoid indoor gatherings over the Labor Day weekend as the state’s COVID-19 case average soars.

The state Department of Health Services said the state’s seven-day case average stood at 1,699 on Wednesday, the highest since January. COVID-19-related hospitalizations have increased steadily since early July.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 934 inpatients on Tuesday, the most since February. Most of the patients are not vaccinated.

The DHS says people should wear masks indoors and celebrate Labor Day with outdoor activities.

55 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have high COVID-19 activity, according to the DHS. That’s the highest level in which the DHS categorizes COVID-19 spread. The other 17 counties have high COVID-19 activity, all located either in far northern Wisconsin or southwestern Wisconsin, including Dane County.

For more COVID-19 and vaccination information, visit the Wisconsin DHS COVID summary.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire North tops La Crosse Logan 20-14 to end their 51-game losing streak.
Eau Claire North football game at Superior cancelled Friday due to COVID-19
File photo, school lunch line
Wisconsin school board reverses on opting out of free meals
Wisconsin State Senator André Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wife of Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 urges vaccination
teacher
ECASD tackles teacher turnover post pandemic
Both were taken to hospitals for injuries.
Two people hurt after two-vehicle crash in Barron County

Latest News

Hospitals in some southern states are being hit hard by coronavirus patients, taxing the system.
COVID-19: Where the US stands in the fight against the delta variant
The FDA has not given authorization to the COVID-19 booster shot plan, as it continues to...
FDA reportedly frustrated over White House booster shot promise
Gundersen Health System
Gundersen Health System hospital capacity ‘stressed’ due to COVID-19
Wisconsin State Senator André Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wife of Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 urges vaccination