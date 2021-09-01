Wisconsin health officials urge masks, vaccines as COVID average soars

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin health officials are renewing their call for people to get vaccinated, wear masks and avoid indoor gatherings over the Labor Day weekend as the state’s COVID-19 case average soars.

The state Department of Health Services said the state’s seven-day case average stood at 1,699 on Wednesday, the highest since January. COVID-19-related hospitalizations have increased steadily since early July.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 934 inpatients on Tuesday, the most since February. Most of the patients are not vaccinated.

If you plan on celebrating this #LaborDay, be sure to do so safely. The 7-day average of #COVID19 cases is the highest it's been in more than 6 months, and we ask you to protect yourself and your community, and help #StopTheSpread:

The DHS says people should wear masks indoors and celebrate Labor Day with outdoor activities.

55 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have high COVID-19 activity, according to the DHS. That’s the highest level in which the DHS categorizes COVID-19 spread. The other 17 counties have high COVID-19 activity, all located either in far northern Wisconsin or southwestern Wisconsin, including Dane County.

For more COVID-19 and vaccination information, visit the Wisconsin DHS COVID summary.

