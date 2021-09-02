Advertisement

Another Wisconsin Republican legislator says don’t sue UW over COVID policies

Sen. Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A second Republican legislator says he doesn’t support suing the University of Wisconsin System over its COVID-19 protocols.

Sen. Steve Nass, co-chair of the Legislature’s rules committee, has threatened to sue system officials if they don’t submit their COVID-19 plans to the committee for approval by Thursday. President Tommy Thompson has refused to capitulate, saying the system has the right to manage itself.

State Sen. Robert Cowles, who represents Wisconsin Senate District 2, which covers parts of Brown, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca counties, issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying he won’t support a legal challenge. He says tying the system’s hands isn’t in the best interests of local communities or businesses.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke tweeted August 26 that a lawsuit would only add more confusion during an already stressful time.

