Bucks’ stellar 3-point record means 549 trees for Wisconsin schools

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots next to Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton, left, during...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots next to Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton, left, during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (Justin Casterline/Pool Photo via AP)(Justin Casterline | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin schools are about to have more greenery on their campuses this fall, thanks to the 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks’ stellar three-pointer record at home last season.

The Bucks made 549 three-pointers last season, meaning American Transmission Co. will donate the same number of trees to 191 schools.

Planting trees at schools is one way that ATC is working to have a positive impact across the state, explained ATC spokesperson Gregory Levesque.

“Our partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Trees for Threes program is a win for local schools and the environment,” said Levesque.

Schools receiving trees include DeForest Area Middle School, Lapham Elementary School and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School. The full list of awardees is listed on ATC’s website.

The 549 three-pointers are ranked third-most in the NBA and the most in the Eastern Conference for a team at home.

More than 2,330 trees have been donated since the Bucks and ATC teamed up five years ago to start the Trees for Threes initiative.

