Two-year-old pulled from Chippewa River in Eau Claire Wednesday
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Police Department rescued a two-year-old child from the Chippewa River Wednesday evening.
The incident happened at the boat landing at 1000 Ferry St. in Eau Claire on the city’s west side after 6 p.m.
The child was taken to a nearby hospital.
Authorities said the investigation of the incident is still ongoing.
