Two-year-old pulled from Chippewa River in Eau Claire Wednesday

Calm Water Surface
Calm Water Surface(Storyblocks)
By Maria Blough
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Police Department rescued a two-year-old child from the Chippewa River Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at the boat landing at 1000 Ferry St. in Eau Claire on the city’s west side after 6 p.m.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities said the investigation of the incident is still ongoing.

