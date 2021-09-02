Evers administration, partner organizations seek donations for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families are announcing several opportunities for the state’s residents to help refugees from Afghanistan that were evacuated to Fort McCoy.

The donation efforts are intended to help families that need essential items, such as clothing and footwear, as they transition to life in the United States, since many were unable to bring luggage or personal items.

“Wisconsinites have a proud tradition of rolling up our sleeves to help our neighbors when times are tough, and since learning folks leaving Afghanistan would be coming through Wisconsin, Wisconsinites have been asking what they can do to help,” Evers said.

The Department of Children and Families website includes links for state residents to make donations, as well as information on the resettlement program and Wisconsin’s role in the process. In addition, the state is working with Team Rubicon and Catholic Charities agencies in Wisconsin to help provide necessities that are new and clean to refugees.

We know that many Wisconsinites are eager to continue helping these individuals. As we learn of their needs, we will share ways in which you can help. Until then, you can learn more about the typical path to resettlement and more at https://t.co/7AhJ1I92Vj pic.twitter.com/G0qeeUhg3s — Wisconsin DCF (@WisDCF) August 26, 2021

Catholic Charities of La Crosse has simplified the process of donation by providing a website for people to shop online. The website also shows needed items. The organization is also using donated money to buy items that are in need at Fort McCoy and resettlements in Wisconsin communities. Individuals wishing to donate money instead of items can do so via the organization’s website.

For groups or businesses with bulk quantities of new items, such as clothing and footwear, they can reach out to Team Rubicon via email or on a form that will go to the organization. Team Rubicon is working to distribute larger donations at Fort McCoy, and their current list of donation needs is located on the organization’s website.

The American Red Cross is supporting resettlement efforts for Afghan refugees, including those in Wisconsin, and donations are welcome on their website. For any other volunteer or donation needs, residents can visit the Department of Children and Families website.

“I want to thank the organizations and partners who are stepping up to offer their support and for helping to ensure Wisconsinites know how they can best help and donate to these efforts as they’re able,” Evers said.

People who are donating money or supplies to any organization not part of the state’s listed partners are reminded to research those groups for legitimacy and to ensure donations are being used as intended.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.