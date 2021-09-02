Advertisement

Evers appoints Sayers as state tourism secretary

Gov. Evers announces federal money for Wisconsin tourism.
Gov. Evers announces federal money for Wisconsin tourism.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has named Anne Sayers as the state tourism secretary, a post she’s held as interim director since November.

Sayers replaces Sara Meaney, who resigned from the post amid speculation that Republicans were going to fire her.

Sayers had been deputy secretary under Meaney since 2019 when Evers took office. Evers on Thursday praised the job Sayers has done over the past nine months, saying she’s shown “steadfast dedication” to Wisconsin’s tourism industry.

Sayers’ appointment is subject to confirmation by the Republican-controlled state Senate. Her predecessor drew criticism from Republicans who accused Meaney of politicizing the tourism department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School district requires masks after significant number of COVID-19 cases and students in...
One week into school year, district reverses mask optional policy after surge in COVID-19 cases, students in quarantine
$3 million lottery winner caps month of big wins in Wisconsin
When deputies attempted contact, both subjects barricaded themselves inside the home.
Two people taken into custody after burglary in Jackson County
In early July, officers responded to a disturbance at the home.
Four people taken into custody after Altoona drug bust
Calm Water Surface
Two-year-old pulled from Chippewa River in Eau Claire Wednesday

Latest News

Sen. Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay)
Another Wisconsin Republican legislator says don’t sue UW over COVID policies
Fred Prehn
DNR Chairman: Nothing wrong with consulting with conservatives about refusal to step down
State Sen. Michelle Benson reacts at a news conference on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the...
Minnesota State Sen. Michelle Benson launches campaign for governor
Nearly half of the money being spent on a Republican-ordered investigation into Wisconsin’s...
Wisconsin election probe includes $325,000 for data analysis