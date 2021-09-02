Advertisement

Fight over well water near Lake Superior could land in court

A grassroots citizen group is pushing back against Kristle KLR's proposal to bottle and sell water from a well near Lake Superior.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) - A grassroots citizen group is pushing back against a Duluth company’s proposal to bottle and sell water from a well near Lake Superior.

Opponents say allowing Kristle KLR to go forward would exploit a loophole in a landmark agreement barring water diversions from the Great Lakes and it could threaten water resources in the region.

An appeals board in Bayfield County has upheld the denial of a special land use permit that would allow Kristle Majchrzak and Robert Glau to tap into the water on their property in the Town of Clover. Their attorney, Jack Perry, of Minneapolis, says they will appeal the board’s decision in Bayfield County Circuit Court.

