Advertisement

In-person oral arguments to resume in Wisconsin Supreme Court chambers September 9

FILE - In this June 29, 2010, file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court justices meet in the court...
FILE - In this June 29, 2010, file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court justices meet in the court chamber in Madison, Wis.((AP Photo/Ryan J. Foley File))
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - In-person oral arguments will resume in the state Supreme Court next week.

Arguments are slated to begin the morning of Sept. 9 with a case involving setting deadlines for jury trials in mental health commitments.

The session will mark the first time the justices have heard oral arguments in the court’s state Capitol hearing room since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Wisconsin.

Court officials say the arguments will be open to the public. Workers will clean the chamber and spectators may wear face masks or face shields. Justices can choose to have Plexiglass barriers set up around them. Dane County, which is where the state Capitol is located, currently has an indoor mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School district requires masks after significant number of COVID-19 cases and students in...
One week into school year, district reverses mask optional policy after surge in COVID-19 cases, students in quarantine
$3 million lottery winner caps month of big wins in Wisconsin
When deputies attempted contact, both subjects barricaded themselves inside the home.
Two people taken into custody after burglary in Jackson County
In early July, officers responded to a disturbance at the home.
Four people taken into custody after Altoona drug bust
Calm Water Surface
Two-year-old pulled from Chippewa River in Eau Claire Wednesday

Latest News

51.6% of Wisconsin residents are fully-vaccinated, according to the DHS.
Wisconsin reaches 3 million vaccinated against COVID-19
Students begin moving in at Wentz Hall
UW-La Crosse students returning to campus, but some COVID protocols remain
Xcel Energy
Energy prices may be on the rise for Xcel Energy customers
Gov. Evers announces federal money for Wisconsin tourism.
Evers appoints Sayers as state tourism secretary
A 42-year-old La Farge man suffered serious injuries in the crash.
One person injured in Vernon County crash Wednesday