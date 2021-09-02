Advertisement

Minnesota man dies following industrial crane incident in Iron County, Mich.

49-year-old Neil Boser of Hillman, Minn. died after a crane boom snapped off and hit him.
FILE. Generic crane accident graphic.
FILE. Generic crane accident graphic.(KCRG)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MASTADON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Minnesota man has died following an industrial crane incident in Iron County’s Mastadon Townhip.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police, Iron Mountain Post, responded to the fatal industrial accident on August 31, at approximately 12:25 p.m. at the Hydroelectric Dam on Lower Dam Road.

Investigation found that employees of Waterworks Marine of La Crosse, Wis., were moving a bulkhead into place using a barge-mounted crane, when the boom of the crane snapped off, striking a worker standing on the land.

Emergency medical personnel from Aspirus EMS, assisted by Alpha/Mastadon Township Fire Department, responded to the scene, but the Waterworks Marine worker, 49-year-old Neil Boser of Hillman, Minn., died from his injuries.

MSP Iron Mountain Post says the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) is conducting follow up on the incident.

No other information has been released at this time.

