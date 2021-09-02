Advertisement

NASA’s newest Mars rover snags 1st rock sample for return

This Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 photo made available by NASA shows the first rock sample for...
This Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 photo made available by NASA shows the first rock sample for return to Earth, obtained by the Mars Perseverance rover.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s newest Mars rover has successfully collected its first rock sample for return to Earth, after last month’s attempt came up empty.

The Perseverance rover’s chief engineer, Adam Stelzner, called it a perfect core sample.

“I’ve never been more happy to see a hole in a rock,” he tweeted Thursday.

A month ago, Perseverance drilled into much softer rock, and the sample crumbled and didn’t get inside the titanium tube. The rover drove a half-mile to a better sampling spot to try again. Team members analyzed data and pictures before declaring success.

Perseverance arrived in February at Mars’ Jezero Crater — believed to be the home of a lush lakebed and river delta billions of years ago — in search of rocks that might hold evidence of ancient life. NASA plans to launch more spacecraft to retrieve the samples collected by Perseverance; engineers are hoping to return as many as three dozen samples in about a decade.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$3 million lottery winner caps month of big wins in Wisconsin
School district requires masks after significant number of COVID-19 cases and students in...
One week into school year, district reverses mask optional policy after surge in COVID-19 cases, students in quarantine
When deputies attempted contact, both subjects barricaded themselves inside the home.
Two people taken into custody after burglary in Jackson County
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers attempts a...
Packers-Saints game to be played in Jacksonville, direct flight offered out of Appleton for fans
In early July, officers responded to a disturbance at the home.
Four people taken into custody after Altoona drug bust

Latest News

FILE - A necropsy will be performed to see if people had fed the alligator, conditioning it to...
Neighbors rescue woman attacked by alligator while walking her dog
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force McCoy hand out toys and hygiene products to Afghans...
Evers administration, partner organizations seek donations for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy
Four people were killed in a small jet crash in Connecticut on Thursday.
All 4 people aboard small jet dead after it crashes on takeoff
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion curb