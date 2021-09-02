One person injured in Vernon County crash Wednesday

TOWN OF WEBSTER, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is injured after crashing into another vehicle Wednesday morning in rural Vernon County.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Milo Newton of La Farge, Wis. fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his vehicle into an oncoming cargo truck while driving northbound on County Highway D west of La Farge at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the cargo truck swerved to avoid being hit head-on by Newton’s vehicle, which resulted in Newton’s vehicle side-swiping the cargo truck. Newton’s car was damaged and stalled in the middle of the roadway.

Newton was extracted from his vehicle and taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua, Wis. with serious injuries. The driver of the cargo truck, a 45-year-old man, was not injured in the crash.

County Highway D north of Highway 82 was closed while crews cleared the roadway.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the La Farge EMS and La Farge Fire Department.

