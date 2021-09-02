Advertisement

One person injured in Vernon County crash Wednesday

A 42-year-old La Farge man suffered serious injuries in the crash.
A 42-year-old La Farge man suffered serious injuries in the crash.(WSAZ)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WEBSTER, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is injured after crashing into another vehicle Wednesday morning in rural Vernon County.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Milo Newton of La Farge, Wis. fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his vehicle into an oncoming cargo truck while driving northbound on County Highway D west of La Farge at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the cargo truck swerved to avoid being hit head-on by Newton’s vehicle, which resulted in Newton’s vehicle side-swiping the cargo truck. Newton’s car was damaged and stalled in the middle of the roadway.

Newton was extracted from his vehicle and taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua, Wis. with serious injuries. The driver of the cargo truck, a 45-year-old man, was not injured in the crash.

County Highway D north of Highway 82 was closed while crews cleared the roadway.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the La Farge EMS and La Farge Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School district requires masks after significant number of COVID-19 cases and students in...
One week into school year, district reverses mask optional policy after surge in COVID-19 cases, students in quarantine
$3 million lottery winner caps month of big wins in Wisconsin
When deputies attempted contact, both subjects barricaded themselves inside the home.
Two people taken into custody after burglary in Jackson County
In early July, officers responded to a disturbance at the home.
Four people taken into custody after Altoona drug bust
Calm Water Surface
Two-year-old pulled from Chippewa River in Eau Claire Wednesday

Latest News

51.6% of Wisconsin residents are fully-vaccinated, according to the DHS.
Wisconsin reaches 3 million vaccinated against COVID-19
Students begin moving in at Wentz Hall
UW-La Crosse students returning to campus, but some COVID protocols remain
Xcel Energy
Energy prices may be on the rise for Xcel Energy customers
Gov. Evers announces federal money for Wisconsin tourism.
Evers appoints Sayers as state tourism secretary