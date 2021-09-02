Advertisement

Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than Moderna shot, study says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small study shows the Pfizer COVID vaccine produces fewer antibodies in people over 50.

Researchers at the University of Virginia looked at the antibody levels of 167 people who got two shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The doctors who conducted the study said it’s not clear why Moderna’s vaccine delivers a larger dose of antigens, which produces an immune response in the body.

Antibodies are produced by the immune system in response to exposure to antigens.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize booster doses of their vaccines.

Studies show adding a third dose can restore antibody responses that may have waned over time.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$3 million lottery winner caps month of big wins in Wisconsin
School district requires masks after significant number of COVID-19 cases and students in...
One week into school year, district reverses mask optional policy after surge in COVID-19 cases, students in quarantine
When deputies attempted contact, both subjects barricaded themselves inside the home.
Two people taken into custody after burglary in Jackson County
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers attempts a...
Packers-Saints game to be played in Jacksonville, direct flight offered out of Appleton for fans
In early July, officers responded to a disturbance at the home.
Four people taken into custody after Altoona drug bust

Latest News

The FAA said it's investigating problems with Richard Branson's flight to the edge of space.
Next Virgin Galactic launch set as FAA probes Branson flight
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than 20 deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (9/2/21)
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
4 days after Ida, storm recovery is uneven across Louisiana