Sculptured unveiled in Eau Claire to honor frontline workers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce hosted an open house Wednesday which featured the unveiling of a sculpture. Earlier in the year, the chamber voted to give the public employee of the year award to all frontline workers for all their effort in trying to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

The chamber worked with local artist Bilhenry Walker to create a sculpture to pay homage to those frontline workers. The sculpture symbolizes thinks, builders, improvers and produces. It serves as a representation of the strength of frontline workers.

Walker says he wants his work of art to bring smiles and celebrates the lives of frontline workers.

“I want it to put a smile on peoples faces and maybe a quizzical look as to what it is,” Walker said. “It does celebrate the lives of many people who have been working the front lines in the fight against the pandemic and that is very important to me.”

Walker has a studio at Artesian Forge in Eau Claire. He moved to the area about five years ago.

“It’s my first commission since moving to Eau Claire and that’s very meaningful to me,” Walker said.

The first Bravo to Business award nominations were also announced at the chambers open house.

Nominations were announced for small business of the year, business of the year, community development and young professionals best place to work. Winners will be announced September 22nd.

