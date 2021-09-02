The summers Walkabout Wednesdays in Eau Claire comes to end

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Every Wednesday during this summer walkable route was chosen in Eau Claire during lunchtime for people to get outdoors. The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce partnered with Group Cooperative Eau Claire to host Walkabout Eau Claire. The final Walkabout was held at the chamber building Wednesday afternoon with food trucks and to kick off national chamber of commerce month.

“It’s meant to just get people outside and walking around Eau Claire, chamber of commerce workforce inter Erin Smith said. “To to get back out and enjoying the summer and meeting people and just trying to get everyone back together in the community.”

Smith helped bring Walkabout to life and says it was a huge success.

“It feels really great to have started this,” Smith said. “This was our first year doing Walkabout Eau Claire and we ended up with 320 registrants.”

Throughout the summer, routes took walkers through downtown Eau Claire, Phoenix park, Fairfax Park and more.

“We wanted to have routes all over Eau Claire so that people would be able to accss them during lunch time and get to them easily and quickly,” Smith said.

Kayla Rose is the health promotion manger for Group Health Cooperative Eau Claire. She says the turn out was better than expected.

“One of our big missions is to engage the community and really help them and help them live healthy lifestyles,” Smith said. “Walkabout Eau Claire served that purpose and it served that mission.”

Smith says the feedback from participants has been very positive.

“We’ve had people reach out and say they really appreciate the different paths and not having to figure out where to walk that week,” Smith said. “It really motivated people to get out and walk. It kind of gave them an incentive to hit their fitness goals this summer.”

If you participated in Walkabout Eau Claire and missed the last walk and couldn’t hand in your tracking card, you have until 2 p.m. September 3rd to bring it to the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce building.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.